Jumpstart your student's Sign Language Learning with a Sign Language Chart. The illustrative chart is perfect for printing, laminating, and making it a wall display for the class. Children will enhance communication skills by using our easy to use charts. Start learning 12 new signs with your class today!
Additional resources may be found at http://smartcoos.com/ell
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
SmartCoos
Sign Language Chart (in English- 1 of 3)
Jumpstart your student's Sign Language Learning with a Sign Language Chart. The illustrative chart is perfect for printing, laminating, and making ...
- (0)
- $2.00
SmartCoos
Sign Language Chart (in English- 2 of 3)
Jumpstart your student's Sign Language Learning with a Sign Language Chart. The illustrative chart is perfect for printing, laminating, and making ...
- (0)
- $2.00
SmartCoos
Sign Language Chart (in English- Package includes 1-3)
Jumpstart your student's Sign Language Learning with 3 visual charts. The illustrative charts are perfect for printing, laminating, and making it a...
- (0)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Boosteration
'Class win or fail' revision game. Suitable for everything!!
Hi, This is a creative and engaging game. There are 15 timed questions - they are all linked to the main slide. The purpose - if the class get 12 o...
- (1)
- $2.00
TES PICKS
kumaeri
"Go Fish" for Food Vocabulary
“Go Fish” is a simple game that’s perfectly suited for language learning. The group activity requires students to both speak and listen to their ta...
- (1)
- $1.00
paulinarl06
Interactive game to discriminate colours.
Follow me on Tes, Pinterest and Twitter for new releases, freebies and special offers. Here you have a fun and interactive resource to work colour ...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
TES PICKS
kumaeri
"Go Fish" for Food Vocabulary
“Go Fish” is a simple game that’s perfectly suited for language learning. The group activity requires students to both speak and listen to their ta...
- (1)
- $1.00
Boosteration
'Class win or fail' revision game. Suitable for everything!!
Hi, This is a creative and engaging game. There are 15 timed questions - they are all linked to the main slide. The purpose - if the class get 12 o...
- (1)
- $2.00
Updated resources
korsigita
BOARD GAME “SPELL THE WORD”
BOARD GAME “SPELL THE WORD” for broadening your vocabulary and training your language skills and memory. This colourful game can be used during les...
- (0)
- $2.82
deafbooks
5 Little Ducks with BSL Signs: Counting Nursery Rhyme (Let's Sign Early Years)
Part of a series to promote essential early learning skills. We hope that you enjoy counting with your child through this well-loved Nursery Rhyme ...
- (0)
- $4.23
deafbooks
ASL WEATHER SIGNS eBook FLASHCARDS
A useful revision aid for signing classes, the 22 key-word flashcards provide a useful reference for all who use the signs from American Sign Langu...
- (0)
- $4.00