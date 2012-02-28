similar triangle match up

Activity for similarity. Print out page of triangles and page of scale factor arrows for students (one between two works well). Match together the similar triangles. Find the scale factor between the two triangles using the arrows. Use this information to complete the missing angles and sides. Answers provided on last page

