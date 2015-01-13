1-2 lessons on learning and practising the simple future to talk about future plans.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • 9.6.11-Simple-future-lesson-WML-font-friendly.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Jan 13, 2015

Updated: Jan 31, 2016

Whole lesson

pptx, 278 KB

9.6.11-Simple-future-lesson-WML-font-friendly

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades