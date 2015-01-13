1-2 lessons on learning and practising the simple future to talk about future plans.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 13, 2015
Updated: Jan 31, 2016
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Categories & Grades
- World languages / French / Grammar
- World languages / French / Grammar / Verbs and tenses
- World languages / French / My life
- World languages / French / My life / Personal information
- World languages / French / School, education and the world of work
- World languages / French / School, education and the world of work / Future plans
Other resources by this author
Madamejb
New MFL GCSE photo stimulus cards
A set of photo stimulus cards with questions in French for a variety of topics but easily adaptable to other languages. To be used to practice desc...
- (22)
- FREE
Madamejb
French and Spanish pyramid literacy cards- VCOP
Great for differentiation and can be used at any secondary level. For use in a similar way to language mats but in the style of primary, literacy f...
- (1)
- $4.23
Madamejb
Create a French children's book project.
A mini project using authentic French children's reading books to support their own creations. Can be used at KS2 and KS3 or adapted for KS4. Best ...
- (0)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
maryjane1969
GCSE French - using complex structures
PowerPoint and accompanying workpack designed to encourage pupils to use a variety of complex structures in their spoken and written French. An ext...
- (180)
- $7.04
maryjane1969
The Perfect Tense Card Race
Print out the cards and laminate them. Pupils work in pairs or small groups and race against each other to form the perfect tense with the cards af...
- (52)
- $7.04
TES PICKS
maryjane1969
Le subjonctif - the subjunctive mood
This is a lesson I produced for my Lower Sixth to introduce the subjunctive. There is a worksheet to accompany the presentation with a fairly compr...
- (52)
- $5.63
New resources
mariemoison
Consolidation past tense with Avoir and Etre
Consolidation lesson on past tense with Etre, best use before the assessment. Students will review what they have done so far. Starter: Writing, ex...
- (1)
- $2.82
mariemoison
Past tense with Avoir irregular verbs
The starter activity is a translation ( preparing students for the new GCSE ). The purpose of this lesson is to introduce the irregular verbs in th...
- (1)
- $2.82
Bongo90
Studio 3 Vert Module 2 Unit 4 Je vais changer ma vie
Making plans to get fit Using the near future tense
- (1)
- $4.93
Updated resources
sbutter
Simple future "Je ferai" song
KS3 to KS4 Mix of regular and irregular simple future tense verbs Gap fill verbs - can use a simple listening or as reading then guess which fit Co...
- (0)
- FREE
eliad1907
GCSE French - avoiding exam traps, listening and reading
A GCSE resource, designed to help students avoid the usual exam ‘traps’ that come up in the reading and listening papers. Contains synonyms, positi...
- (0)
- $4.92
labellaroma
FRENCH ~ Les Fruits et les Légumes
An introduction to the names of 12 fruits and 10 vegetables in French. L/O is to label the fruits and the vegetables from vocabulary in a box. Ther...
- (0)
- $4.23