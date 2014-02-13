This step-by-step guide aims to assist teachers or group leaders who are interested in using pedometers in walking projects with school-aged children. Divided into sections, the guide takes you through the steps of planning, implementing and evaluating a pedometer-based project. Each section explores some key messages, information, ideas and provides some examples, quotes and frequently asked questions. To help guide you through the stages of planning, delivery and monitoring, a sample implementation model is included.

