Simplify Expressions (Combine like terms and Distributive Property): Math Detective is an engaging way to practice and review simplifying algebraic expressions. Students follow clues to simplify expressions all to solve a mystery that takes students "traveling" around Greece in search of the missing gold coins.



Find more math detectives, quests, and treasure hunts.



Save by purchasing as part of a bundle of activities:

All about Algebra 1: Algebra 1 Ultimate Teacher Resource Bundle



This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.