Simplifying Expressions by Combining Like Terms is a fun way to engage students in practice and review simplifying expressions by combining like terms (CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.6.EE.3.).



One set of cards has expressions, the other has solutions with the simplified expression. Students look for the expressions and simplified expressions that match through fun games like a scavenger hunt or concentration. Great also for assessment and diagnostics. Find out what your students know about simplifying expressions.



Answer key, interactive notebook-sized cards and large cards, and suggested uses included. My students LOVE these.



These are great with the notes Simplifying Expressions by Combining Like Terms Notes and Practice



Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center

- Host a scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game

- Play the classic game of concentration

- Individual student practice and review

- Individual student assessment



A great addition to your Algebra and Algebra II review and practice.



Included in this ready to use set of cards:

- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 word problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key



This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not permitted to be shared with colleagues or by an entire subject or grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.