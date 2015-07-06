Pupils have to match up expressions to their simplified counterparts. This was made to help pupils improve their understanding algebraic fractions involving quadratics. I get them to use colours to match up the pairs although they could be cut out or just numbered/lettered.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 6, 2015
Updated: Sep 30, 2015
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
jamesclegg
Angles Consolidation / Revision Differentiated Worksheet + Answers
This sheet is designed to help pupils revise or consolidate the following: - Angles on a straight line - Angles around a point - Angles in a triang...
- (3)
- $4.23
jamesclegg
Simple Surface Area of a Cylinder - Progressive + ANSWERS
The sheet works slowly through finding the surface area of cylinders. It gradually removes the support given through the questions but it was made ...
- (10)
- FREE
jamesclegg
Solving Quadratic Equations (Factorising) Scaffolded
The sheet is aimed at LA pupils and allows them to access solving quadratic equations by factorising. I have used this with a bottom set Year 11 gr...
- (1)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
RustyMaths
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
This pack of resources covers Year 2 place value for the first week of the autumn term. The resources support a mastery approach to teaching mathem...
- (13)
- $7.04
TES PICKS
Miss-Becky
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
A self-contained game to be played in pairs. Use to revise reading coordinates on a grid. Best played once coordinates have already been introduced...
- (79)
- $4.93
jreadshaw
Partitioning
Lesson plan, teaching resources and differentiated work for 3 lessons 1) Partitioning numbers into tens and units (MA hundreds) 2) Adding multiples...
- (69)
- $3.24
New resources
Jemmab100
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
A PowerPoint giving information about the 2018 Winter Olympics, South Korea and the events involved etc. Resource also includes a lesson plan and K...
- (1)
- $3.23
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
This is pack 1 of 3 on Year 1 place value for the spring term and covers the small steps: - Numbers to 50 - Tens and Ones - Represent Numbers to 50...
- (1)
- $7.04
teacher-daniel
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
A simple number assessment grid so you can highlight whether a pupil can recognise a numeral. Simply type or write the pupil's name in the left han...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
NewMathWorld
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle Numbers included are: 0 – 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100, 1000. I’ve included three different sizes of th...
- (0)
- $2.50
sarahwhitneystead
Easter maths worksheets
These worksheets are easter themed and work on addition, subtraction, division and multiplication in number sentences and in word problems.
- (0)
- FREE
biggles1230
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
Rainforest Themed Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems. 31 slide Powerpoint including 30 extended response word problems, which include the foll...
- (0)
- $4.23