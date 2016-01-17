These three different no prep math centers for practicing simplifying fractions are as engaging and fun as they are easy to prepare. All you need to have centers ready for your students are pencils and a few paper clips, and copies of the activities, of course!



There are four versions of Spins and Squares, a twist on a capture the box game. Students get to connect points when they correctly simplify a fraction made by spinning a numerator and denominator.



Math Search is a numeric version of a classic word search. When students simplify the fraction that they spin, they find the answer in the puzzle and circle it.



In the game Tile Tag, students play “tag” on paper by creating a path of numbers. The numbers chosen create the fraction that must be simplified in order to take a turn.



These games are perfect for when you need a center quickly or an activity for when you have unexpected time to fill, but want worthwhile mathematical lessons!