Simplifying Radicals: Foldable (CCSS.HSN.RN.A.2.) is a set of step-by-step directions for interactive notebooks. Students cut out and glue the pages into the notebook and then take notes on the step-by-step parts of simplifying radicals. Practice problems included as well. These notebook pages address common core standard: HSN.RN.A.2.
A great addition to your study of simplifying radicals. I love that when I use these students are then able to work with simplifying radicals with ease.
For more practice and review after these notes, students like the Simplifying radical: task cards for scavenger hunts, practice and more
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
IB Maths SL - A3 Posters: Topic by Topic
- (0)
- $2.82
Algebra - New 9-1 GCSE Maths Grade 8/9 target
- (31)
- $5.63
Triple Simultaneous Equations
- (0)
- $4.93
New resources
Circle Equations Worksheets
- (1)
- FREE
GCSE Maths - Assessment for Learning Checklist - Topic focussed
- (1)
- FREE
Graph Transformation Match cards
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Advanced Formulae)
- (4)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Simultaneous Equations with Quadratics)
- (5)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Functions)
- (8)
- FREE