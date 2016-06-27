Simplifying Radicals: Foldable (CCSS.HSN.RN.A.2.) is a set of step-by-step directions for interactive notebooks. Students cut out and glue the pages into the notebook and then take notes on the step-by-step parts of simplifying radicals. Practice problems included as well. These notebook pages address common core standard: HSN.RN.A.2.

A great addition to your study of simplifying radicals. I love that when I use these students are then able to work with simplifying radicals with ease.

For more practice and review after these notes, students like the Simplifying radical: task cards for scavenger hunts, practice and more

This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.

