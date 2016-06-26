Simplifying Radicals: Practice and Review(CCSS.HSN.RN.A.2.) is a fun way to practice simplifying radicals. Students simplify radicals to finish a code of letters and then use the code to find a message. Two different messages and codes are included in this set. Simplifying Radicals is part of the common core standard: HSN.RNA.2.
A great addition to your study of simplifying radicals. Great to use along with Simplifying Radicals: Foldable and Simplifying Radicals: Practice and Review
NOTE: There are not problems for all 26 letters. Each decode page contains 10 - 14 practice problems.
REVISIONS: A small revision was made 3/10/16.
