Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 215 times
GCSE Tutorial #33
In this M4thsVideo we look at the sine and cosine rules.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 215 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 7, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
M4thsVideos
Surds Extension Questions
Extension Questions #8In this M4thsVideo we look at some surds extension questions.
- (1)
- FREE
M4thsVideos
GCSE Maths Simultaneous Equations
A* Grade Extension GCSE Maths Questions This channel is managed by up and coming UK maths teachers. Videos designed for the site by Steve Blades, r...
- (1)
- FREE
M4thsVideos
GCSE Maths 3 Figure Bearings - Grade C
This channel is managed by up and coming UK maths teachers. Videos designed for the site by Steve Blades, retired Youtuber and owner of m4ths.com t...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
lauraexplorer
Plotting coordinates using up to four quadrants!
I have created this for a year 5 top set maths group. It is differentiated 3 ways, yellow being the less able, green able and pink more able. This ...
- (34)
- $1.41
kmbheck
KS3 Circles-Rescue the princess-adventure game
Adventure game in which students answer KS3 circle questions in order to rescue a princess. Teacher notes and answers are provided. There are 5 sec...
- (14)
- $2.82
kmbheck
Pentomino puzzles activity
Investigation and problem solving activity in which students identify all the different pentominoes, then fit them into shapes (50 different shapes...
- (15)
- $2.82
New resources
TES222
Y5 Shape & Angles Free Taster
LO: To identify 3-D shapes from 2-D representations. LO: To measure angles in degrees. To measure lines to the nearest millimetre (mm). This is a f...
- (1)
- FREE
pinpoint_learning
Parts of a circle
For more free resources visit www.pinpointlearning.co.uk www.pinpointlearning.co.uk will take your mock QLA (Question Level Analysis) and instantly...
- (1)
- FREE
Kazmo1429
New 9-1 Maths GCSE Problem Solving 8 - Geometry Question - Grades 5-9
[Problem Solving 8 in the Series ( check out 1-7)] Students should learn/discover 1 . Learn Area of Trapezium 2. Find lengths using Similar Shapes ...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Maths4Everyone
Sectors, Arcs and Perimeters (GCSE 9-1 Summary)
This worksheet is ideal for students who are revising arcs and perimeters of sectors. The sheet contains exam-type questions which gradually increa...
- (7)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
GCSE 9-1 Revision (Area of Shaded Regions)
A worksheet with a carefully thought-out selection of questions which all involve finding the area of a circle in some way. Accessible for Y8 and o...
- (25)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
Area of a Triangle (GCSE Revision)
This worksheet is really good for revising Area of a Triangle (using the sine of an angle). The questions cover the full range of skills tested in ...
- (11)
- FREE