Ebook of 18 folk/public domain songs (two have Spanish verses) and lesson plans. (47 pages) Includes lesson ideas for different grades (Pre-K to 5th), many with Orff arrangements.



These are fresh ideas for welcoming students to class, learning their names, telling them to line up, singing a student's name when it's his/her turn to play an instrument, etc. Lesson concepts include:



- Rhythm (long/short, notes/rests, syncopation, duple & triple meter)

- Melodic contour (high/low, solfege, pitch-matching assessment)

- Movement (locomotor, circle dances, hand-clapping games, movement improvisation)

- Form

- Harmony



FREE WITH PURCHASE: 5 pages of printable awards and 1 doc of "staff" name tags printable on Avery labels. For more info, see bethsnotesplus.com/singmyname