Ebook of 18 folk/public domain songs (two have Spanish verses) and lesson plans. (47 pages) Includes lesson ideas for different grades (Pre-K to 5th), many with Orff arrangements.
These are fresh ideas for welcoming students to class, learning their names, telling them to line up, singing a student's name when it's his/her turn to play an instrument, etc. Lesson concepts include:
- Rhythm (long/short, notes/rests, syncopation, duple & triple meter)
- Melodic contour (high/low, solfege, pitch-matching assessment)
- Movement (locomotor, circle dances, hand-clapping games, movement improvisation)
- Form
- Harmony
FREE WITH PURCHASE: 5 pages of printable awards and 1 doc of "staff" name tags printable on Avery labels. For more info, see bethsnotesplus.com/singmyname
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 9, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
