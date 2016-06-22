This bundle includes all four Halloween themed single digit addition and subtraction worksheet packets.



They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.



Each packet has Halloween clipart decorating it.



The packets are...

15 pages of single digit addition written horizontally

15 pages of single digit addition written vertically

15 pages of single digit subtraction written horizontally

15 pages of single digit subtraction written vertically



The value of the four products is $12.00. SAVE 25% with this bundle and pay only $8.99.



If you need any assistance, please contact me at r_nyg@yahoo.com



This was made by Ryan Nygren



If you have already purchased one of the above products, please be aware that you would be receiving the exact same product.



All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/



Credits for ClipArt and PowerPoint Template



Clip Art

• Graphics from: http:// reallyfunforeveryone.blogspot.com

• Clip Art Engine - http://www.clipartengine.com

• My Sweet Tater - www.mysweettater.com

• Teacher Karma http://TeacherKarma.com

• Graphics, Frames and/or Backgrounds by The Enlightened Elephant http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/The-Enlightened-Elephant

• Graphics by Hugs Designs -http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/store/hugs-designs

• A - Sketchy – Guy – http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/store/A-Sketchy-Guy

• Creative Clips by Krista Wallden - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Krista-Wallden

• Lockless Creations http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Halloween-Kids-Digital-Clip-Art-ED-1455158

* Mrs. K's Imperfect Journey http://mrsksimperfectjourney.blogspot.com



PowerPoint template for the cover

• free-power-point-templates - www.fppt.info