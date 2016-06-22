This bundle includes all four Halloween themed single digit addition and subtraction worksheet packets.

They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.

Each packet has Halloween clipart decorating it.

The packets are...
15 pages of single digit addition written horizontally
15 pages of single digit addition written vertically
15 pages of single digit subtraction written horizontally
15 pages of single digit subtraction written vertically

The value of the four products is $12.00. SAVE 25% with this bundle and pay only $8.99.

If you need any assistance, please contact me at r_nyg@yahoo.com

This was made by Ryan Nygren

If you have already purchased one of the above products, please be aware that you would be receiving the exact same product.

Created: Jun 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

