This bundle includes all four single digit addition and subtraction worksheet packets.
Each packet has different ocean creatures swimming around them.
The packets are...
15 pages of single digit addition written horizontally
15 pages of single digit addition written vertically
15 pages of single digit subtraction written horizontally
15 pages of single digit subtraction written vertically
The value of the four products is $12.00. SAVE 25% with this bundle and pay only $8.99.
Have a look at some ocean life powerpoint presentations
Dolphins
Penguins
Pinnipeds: Seals, Sea Lions, and Walruses
Shells and Mollusks
Whales
Kelp
Octopus
Otters
Manatees
Polar Bears
Orcas: The Killer Whales
Sea Turtles
All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/
If you need any assistance, please contact me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
This was made by Ryan Nygren
If you have already purchased one of the above products, please be aware that you would be receiving the exact same product.
The cover photo's attribution link is here by Kelly McCarthy - https://www.flickr.com/photos/kellymccarthy/
Created: Jun 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
