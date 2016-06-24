This bundle includes all four space themed single digit addition and subtraction worksheet packets.
They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.
Each packet has space clipart decorating it.
The packets are...
15 pages of single digit addition written horizontally
15 pages of single digit addition written vertically
15 pages of single digit subtraction written horizontally
15 pages of single digit subtraction written vertically
The value of the four products is $12.00. SAVE 25% with this bundle and pay only $8.99.
All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/
If you need any assistance, please contact me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
This was made by Ryan Nygren
If you have already purchased one of the above products, please be aware that you would be receiving the exact same product.
Credits for Clip Art and Cover Photo.
Cover Photo is under CC0 public domain license
• By Beckie ￼found on this Flickr page - https://www.flickr.com/photos/50066720@N03/5051540562/
Clip Art
• Clipart is free under a ￼Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License.
￼It was obtained from Shore Side Studio – Space Aliens - http://shoresidestudio.com/
• Graphics by Messare Clips & Design @ http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Messare-Clips-And- Design
•￼Clipart created by Sara Kerr - ￼https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Planet-and-Space-Clip-Art-755183
•￼Design Queen - ￼https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Space-Clipart-Free-1260153
•￼Winchester Lambourne - ￼http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Winchester-Lambourne
• Miss. Chris’s Peech Room - https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Space-GirlSpace-Boy-CLIPART-and-then-some-1738699
