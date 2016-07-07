Single Digit Addition (15 pages) Easter Themed Worksheets.



This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Addition Worksheets. Every page has a different Easter clipart decorating it.



Each page has 20 problems written horizontally.



Some have inconsistent sums and others have consistent sums but the addends change.



They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.



For further assistance, please write me at r_nyg@yahoo.com



All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/



They were created by Ryan Nygren.



