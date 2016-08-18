Single Digit Addition (15 pages) Thanksgiving themed worksheets.
This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Addition Worksheets. Every page has different Thanksgiving clipart.
Each page has 20 problems written horizontally.
Some have inconsistent sums and others have consistent sums but the addends change.
They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.
They were created by Ryan Nygren.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
