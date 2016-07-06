Single Digit Addition (15 pages) Valentine's Day worksheets.
This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Addition Worksheets. Every page has a different Valentine's Day clipart.
Each page has 20 problems written vertically.
Some have inconsistent sums and others have consistent sums but the addends change.
Each page has a Valentine's Day theme. They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.
Created by Ryan Nygren.
All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/
