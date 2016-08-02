This resource contains a complete multiplication teaching guide for single digit problems! This massive packet focuses on breaking down the multiplication number operations into small and manageable pieces. The scope and sequence of this curriculum is structured in a way to build on each previously mastered skill, ensure discrimination, and gradually increase in complexity. The skill sets start small and simple and slowly expand to encompass more numbers.



This pack contains:

- baseline assessment planning tool & data sheets

- curriculum map

- 7 Leveled Units {each unit contains: flashcards, 20 worksheets, & end of unit assessment}

- data sheets



Over 120 worksheets included!



Working on building fluency on single digit multiplication problems and having a strong foundation before moving on to more advanced problems. This resource provides the needed repetition to create fluent skills!



US Standards Addressed:

3.OA.C.7. - Operations & Algebraic Thinking

Multiply and Divide within 100

7. Fluently multiply and divide within 100 using strategies such as the relationship between multiplication and division. By end of Grade 3, know from memory all products of two one-digit numbers.