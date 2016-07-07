Christmas Themed Single Digit Subtraction math worksheets. (15 Pages)
This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Subtraction Worksheets.
They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.
Each page has 28 problems written horizontally. There are 4 columns and each column has 7 problems.
Each page has different Christmas clipart decorating it. The clipart credits and links can be found below.
There are pages with the following
Differences of 1
Differences of 2
Differences of 3
Differences of 4
Differences of 5
Differences of 6
Differences of 7
Differences of 8
Differences of 9
Differences of 10
Differences of doubles (16-8, 6-3, etc.)
4 pages with a mix of all of the above.
If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
They were created by Ryan Nygren.
Credits for Clipart and PowerPoint Template
Clipart
Creative Clips by Krista Wallden
• http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Krista-Wallden
• http://thecreativechalkboard.blogspot.com/p/creative-clips-digital-clipart.html
Rebecca B Designs
• http://uprintables.blogspot.com.au/
PowerPoint template for the cover
• free-power-point-templates - www.fppt.info
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
