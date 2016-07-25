Single Digit Subtraction Math Worksheet Packet (15 pages).
This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Subtraction Worksheets. Each page has 28 problems written vertically. There are 4 columns and each column has 7 problems.
There are pages with the following
Differences of 1
Differences of 2
Differences of 3
Differences of 4
Differences of 5
Differences of 6
Differences of 7
Differences of 8
Differences of 9
Differences of 10
Differences of doubles (16-8, 6-3, etc.)
4 pages with a mix of all of the above.
They can be used as extra practice, homework, math sprints, or basic assessments.
If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
They were created by Ryan Nygren.


Created: Jul 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018

