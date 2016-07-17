The “Six kingdoms Sort Cards Activity” is design to help your secondary students (6-12) to review, reinforce and assess their knowledge about the six kingdoms of life while working in groups. During this activity your students will read an informational text about the six kingdoms; fill out the Six kingdoms Chart; cut, sort and glue the organism’s cards into their corresponding kingdom.

Objective:

Students should be able to recognize and classify organisms into the correct kingdom. (Archaebacteria, Eubateria, Protista, fungi, Plantae, and Animalia kingdom).

Students will reinforce, recognize and review the main characteristics and species of organisms within each of the six kingdoms of life.



This Product Contains : (25 pages)

24 sorting cards of common species found in each of the six kingdoms of life.

Teacher’s and student’s Instructions.

Students informational text about each of the six kingdoms of life : (Archaebacteria, Eubateria, Protista, fungi, Plantae, and Animalia)

Anchor Activity: Six kingdoms Chart- students will fill out the chart with the main characteristics and species for each kingdom.

The Tree of life mini-posters” for the students to cut, sort and glue the six kingdoms sort cards.

One set of six kingdoms of life posters- for classroom display

Teacher’s answer key.



Materials: Scissors, glue, pencil, books, etc.

Print out this product on plain or card stock paper. *Optional: print in color or Laminate the cards.

Have the students read and complete the activity by working in cooperative learning groups or pairs.

Have the students read and complete the Six kingdoms chart with the information provided in the informational text section.

Have the students cut out the six kingdoms of life cards apart.

Have the students sort, glue and group each organism into their corresponding kingdom by using the information provided by the informational text section.

Have the students turn in their finished work.