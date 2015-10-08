• Editable Power Point presentation, with over 65 slides
• Designed for a high school or introductory college level anatomy and physiology course
• Conveys essential vocabulary of the skeletal system along with high quality photographs and illustrations that will interest and engage students
• Presentation is intended as a supplement to any A & P textbook, but it is comprehensive enough to be used alone
• Additional notes explaining diagrams, concepts, background information, and instructional suggestions are included and can be printed separately or viewed in PowerPoint’s “Notes Page” view or “Presenter View” mode.
• Student Notes Outline and Teacher Answer Key is included

This product includes 4 files:
1. Read This First includes product overview, contact information, terms of use and image credits.
2. Skeletal System PowerPoint presentation which includes additional notes explaining diagrams, concepts, background information, and instructional suggestions that can be printed separately or viewed in PowerPoint’s “Notes Page” view or “Presenter View” mode.
3. Student Notes Outline, ready to print
4. Teacher Notes Answer Key

Skeletal System Outline:
I. Introduction to the Skeletal System
II. Anatomy of the Skeletal System
III. Physiology of the Skeletal System
IV. Developmental Aspects
V. Diseases and Conditions

Some of the vocabulary and topics included in this lesson:
• bones of the axial skeleton
• bones of the appendicular skeleton
• bone shapes
• compact bone
• spongy bone
• diaphysis
• epiphysis
• articular cartilage
• periosteum
• red marrow
• yellow marrow
• bone markings
• types of articulations
• tendons
• ligaments
• hematopoiesis
• epiphyseal plate
• osteoblasts
• osteoclasts
• bone remodeling
• osteoporosis
• types of fractures
• arthritis
• rickets
• herniated disc
• scoliosis

