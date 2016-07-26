Skip Counting by 5 - Color, Cut and Assemble!
This 8-page Skip Counting By 5 Flipbook has interactive math flipbooks for students to create and practice skip counting by 5s. Meet 2nd grade common core standards for skip counting with these engaging math books to make as a center activity, or as an extension to your math lesson.
Get your students counting by 5s with this great Skip Count By 5 Flipbook. Students simply color, cut and assemble. Watch your young learners take off counting.
Skip Counting By 5 Flipbook can be used during guided math as openers, small group time and math work stations
How to use this book:
Assembly:
• Print on cardstock.
• Cut at the dotted line to separate the base of the flipbook from the picture pages.
• Cut around each rectangle picture box.
• Arrange the number cards one on top of the other and staple or bind the top of all pages to the flipbook base.
This is an engaging way for students to practice their math numbers and share their knowledge with family and friends.
Happy Teaching!
Lori
