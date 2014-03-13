In this video from the BBC we look at the Manx shearwaters.

Do you hear that? It’s been likened to the voices of cackling witches. Somebody once said it was the ghosts of long dead pirates. It’s neither actually, it’s the sound of Skomer’s greatest treasure - and before long, they start to appear. Manx shearwaters, a quite remarkable bird.

Created: Mar 13, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

