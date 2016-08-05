What better way to teach, review, and encourage broad learning than to use interactive games in your class? These games are super fun, improved based on student input, and can be played on a Smart Board using Smart Notebook software.





WHAT THESE INTERACTIVE SMART BOARD HISTORY GAMES COVER



About the games -- they all cover the topics of World War I and the Russian Revolution. These games are based on the material in Chapter 8 of Glencoe's World History: Modern Times but of course history is history. These games include the relevant vocabulary such as propaganda, armistice, militarism, etc. You can use these games to teach about Triple Alliance, Triple Entente, Lawrence of Arabia, Czar Nicolas II Lenin, Trotsky, and many other topics no matter what textbook you use! However, if you ARE using the Glencoe text, these games will perfectly coordinate with the chapter listed and really make your lesson planning a snap!



All the games are interactive and many of them are self-checking!





HOW TO USE THESE WWI AND RUSSIAN REVOLUTION HISTORY GAMES



I like to use the games on the Smart Board with a few students at the board at at time while the other watch, and then follow that with a trip to the computer lab where EVERY student can play on an individual computer at his/her own pace. The students learn and retain more via games than via other types of review activities, and they enjoy history and tell others how fun your class is -- it's a win/win teaching strategy.



Some of the games are also very appropriate as "teachable moments" -- the answer is "reparations," so who can tell me more about that? Let's look at that in a little more detail before we continue to the next slide... you get the idea.



The file contains 7 slides full of games. All the games are locked, but people who purchase the file can email me to request the password that will unlock the slides and let you edit the games, customizing them further to your own content, to your heart's content.