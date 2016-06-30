Use this calendar during your morning routine, Math block, or at any time during the school day. Students will enjoy the colorful and theme-based graphics while reinforcing previously taught skills or newly introduced concepts. A 100% interactive calendar designed for SMARTBOARD that will allow you to reach different learning styles and learning levels.



What I personally love about the calendars is that my students are exposed to different Math areas that will be covered later in the school year in a very fun and interactive way, so by the time we revisit them students already have a good grasp of the concept.



Each calendar includes



❀ Monthly calendar with icons to mark special days and birthdays.

❀ Interactive weather

❀ Weather graph with graph analysis questions.

❀ Interactive thermometer/ Link to consult your own weather in the National Weather Service website.

❀ Number of the day: Different ways to show a number (Picture, number word, tally marks, and number sentence)

❀ 120 Board. Adding and subtracting 1 or 10 to a number.

❀ Place Value

❀ Ten frames

❀ Money

❀ Patterns. Translate to letters and numbers

❀ Time. Interactive clock and blank clock to show the time.

❀ Problem of the Day. Step by step problem solving steps.



Available for PROMETHEAN-ACTIVBOARD, MIMIO, and EASITEACH.

Available in English or Spanish.



CCSS



K.CC.A.1

K.CC.A.3

1.MD.B.3

1.MD.C.4

K.NBT.A.1

1.NBT.A.1

1.NBT.B.2

1.NBT.B.2a

1.NBT.B.2b

1.NBT.B.2c

1.NBT.C.4

1.NBT.C.5

K.OA.A.1

K.OA.A.2

K.OA.A.3

K.OA.A.4

K.OA.A.5

1.OA.A.1

1.OA.A.2