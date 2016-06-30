Use this calendar during your morning routine, Math block, or at any time during the school day. Students will enjoy the colorful and theme-based graphics while reinforcing previously taught skills or newly introduced concepts. A 100% interactive calendar designed for SMARTBOARD that will allow you to reach different learning styles and learning levels.

What I personally love about the calendars is that my students are exposed to different Math areas that will be covered later in the school year in a very fun and interactive way, so by the time we revisit them students already have a good grasp of the concept.

Each calendar includes

❀ Monthly calendar with icons to mark special days and birthdays.
❀ Interactive weather
❀ Weather graph with graph analysis questions.
❀ Interactive thermometer/ Link to consult your own weather in the National Weather Service website.
❀ Number of the day: Different ways to show a number (Picture, number word, tally marks, and number sentence)
❀ 120 Board. Adding and subtracting 1 or 10 to a number.
❀ Place Value
❀ Ten frames
❀ Money
❀ Patterns. Translate to letters and numbers
❀ Time. Interactive clock and blank clock to show the time.
❀ Problem of the Day. Step by step problem solving steps.

Available for PROMETHEAN-ACTIVBOARD, MIMIO, and EASITEACH.
Available in English or Spanish.

