In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at footage of three adult cheetahs confiscated from a wildlife trader in Tanzania, being released back into the wild.

The big cats were seized at a house in Arusha, Tanzania's safari capital, where they were being held in cramped cages barely high enough for the animals to stand.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 17, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades