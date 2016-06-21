Social Psychology: Social Cognition PowerPoints w/Lecture Notes & Video Links is packed with visuals and built in video clips illustrating social cognition principles, everything you need to keep your students engaged. Lecture contains six PowerPoints, 35 slides total with presenter notes to guide you through the lecture, help you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess and engage your students. Note: This does not cover all of Social Psychology. Also included, a 25 question assessment that covers all the notes. This is the first of two units that makes up Social Psychology.



Save some money & make it easy on yourself by grabbing this amazing product, along with the entire Social Cognition unit including PowerPoint warmups, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get Social Psychology: Social Cognition Unit.



Topics Include

Social Cognition

- Self Concept

- Social Comparisons

- Social Identify Theory

Social Perception

- Schemas and Self-fulfilling Prophecy

Theory of Attribution

- Actor Observable Bias

- Fundamental Attribution Error

- Self Serving Bias

Attitudes

- Changing Attitudes

- Cognitive Dissonance

- Central Route

- Peripheral Route

- Source, Message, Audience & Channel

Prejudice and Discrimination

- Motivational Theories & Authoritarian Personality

- Social Identity

- Cognitive and Learning Theories

Love Attraction

- Attraction

- Proximity

- Physical Attraction, Similarity, & Reciprocity

- Love - Passionate and Companionate Love

- Sternberg's Triangular Theory of Love



Next Social Psychology Unit released, .



Always more fun to come. Be the first to be know about new stuff by clicking "Follow Me" on this page. Also, find me on Pinterest at or . And follow .



File under Social Psychology Lesson Plans

Social Cognition Lesson Plans