Social Psychology: Social Influence includes Social Cognition PowerPoints, Handouts, Role-play, Quiz, Video Links - Lesson Plans included. This Social Influence Unit has 7-8 days worth of lessons. I have used this for both AP Psychology and regular classes. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, PowerPoint lecture, a review handout or activity and closes with an exit ticket. Unit ends with an assessment that covers everything from the unit. Social Cognition PowerPoints include lecture notes and Youtube links to videos that illustrate real life examples of concepts. This does not cover all of Social Psychology. This is the second of two units that makes up Social Psychology. The first is Social Cognition Unit.
Topics Include
Social Norms
Deindividuation
Social Facilitation, Social Impairment, Social Loafing
Conformity
- Solomon Asch's study
- Public Conformity
- Private Acceptance
Compliance
- Foot-in-the-Door Technique
- Door-in-the-Face Procedure
- Low-ball Approach
Obedience
- Stanley Milgrim's Study
- Factors affecting Obedience
- “Captainitis” phenomenon
Agression
- Various Approaches
- Social Scripts
Altruism
- Social Exchange Theory
- Social Responsibility Norm
- Kitty Genovese Case
- Bystander Affect
