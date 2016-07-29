Social stories are a successful way to increase positive behaviors and decrease negative behaviors! This resource combines two effective strategies - social stories and adapted books! These books are interactive, engaging, and visually-based! They provide response options for appropriate behaviors so students can demonstrate their understanding of each concept.



These mini stories can be used before an anticipated event or read on a regular basis.



This is a collection of 4 Social Story Adapted Books about common behavioral issues. The stories included are:

- When I Am Frustrated

- Being Jealous

- Dealing with Loud Noises

- Going to Time Out