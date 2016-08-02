Social Studies concepts can be difficult to target at the foundation level. Use these fun and engaging adapted books to teach basic science themes. Use for independent work tasks, homework, or one-on-one work time.



This packet contains 5 Adapted Books!

- Goods vs. Services

- A Guide to Our Government

- All Around Town

- Map Mania

- A Long, Long Time Ago



Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!



Standards addressed: National Curriculum Standards for Social Studies Strands

PEOPLE, PLACES, AND ENVIRONMENTS

The study of people, places, and environments enables us to understand the relationship between human populations and the physical world.



INDIVIDUAL DEVELOPMENT AND IDENTITY

In the early grades, young learners develop their personal identities in the context of families, peers, schools, and communities.



INDIVIDUALS, GROUPS, AND INSTITUTIONS

Institutions are the formal and informal political, economic, and social organizations that help us carry out, organize, and manage our daily affairs.





Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the National Curriculum Standards for Social Studies Strandsaddressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.