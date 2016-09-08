Social Studies Digital Interactive Notebook 1st Grade. Digital interactive notebooks are virtual notes, pages that students use to organize their class notes. Instead of using paper and pencil/pen.



This Social Studies Digital Interactive Notebook 1st Grade includes:

#1 - Unit 1: Citizenship

Lesson 1: How do we make rules?

Lesson 2: How do we show respect?



******************************************************************************

#2 - Unit 2: People and Places

Lesson 1: How can we use maps and globes?

Lesson 2: What does a model show?

Lesson 3: How can you make a map?

*****************************************************************************

#3 - Unit 3: Our Country

Lesson 1: How do we honor our country?

Lesson 2: How do we honor our heroes?

Lesson 3: What are symbols of America?

*****************************************************************************

***Please see the thumbnails and preview for this resource before purchasing this product.***



@Little Tots Learning



This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.



Enjoy!



Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!



Ms. Blajic

Follow Little Tots Learning