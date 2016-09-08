Social Studies Digital Interactive Notebook 1st Grade. Digital interactive notebooks are virtual notes, pages that students use to organize their class notes. Instead of using paper and pencil/pen.

This Social Studies Digital Interactive Notebook 1st Grade includes:
#1 - Unit 1: Citizenship
Lesson 1: How do we make rules?
Lesson 2: How do we show respect?

******************************************************************************
#2 - Unit 2: People and Places
Lesson 1: How can we use maps and globes?
Lesson 2: What does a model show?
Lesson 3: How can you make a map?
*****************************************************************************
#3 - Unit 3: Our Country
Lesson 1: How do we honor our country?
Lesson 2: How do we honor our heroes?
Lesson 3: What are symbols of America?
*****************************************************************************
***Please see the thumbnails and preview for this resource before purchasing this product.***

@Little Tots Learning

This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.

Enjoy!

Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!

Ms. Blajic
Follow Little Tots Learning

$19.80

$22.00);

(10% off)

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1stGradeSSUnit1.pdf
  • preview-for-1st-grade-digital-social-studies.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 8, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

E-book

pdf, 14 MB

1stGradeSSUnit1

E-book

pdf, 238 KB

preview-for-1st-grade-digital-social-studies

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades