Social Studies Digital Interactive Notebook 1st Grade. Digital interactive notebooks are virtual notes, pages that students use to organize their class notes. Instead of using paper and pencil/pen.
This Social Studies Digital Interactive Notebook 1st Grade includes:
#1 - Unit 1: Citizenship
Lesson 1: How do we make rules?
Lesson 2: How do we show respect?
#2 - Unit 2: People and Places
Lesson 1: How can we use maps and globes?
Lesson 2: What does a model show?
Lesson 3: How can you make a map?
#3 - Unit 3: Our Country
Lesson 1: How do we honor our country?
Lesson 2: How do we honor our heroes?
Lesson 3: What are symbols of America?
