Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 213 times
by Logan Pearsall Smith and Society for Pure English
This e-book text has been shared by Project Gutenberg www.gutenberg.org
This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 213 times
About this resource
Info
Created: May 11, 2012
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
ProjectGutenberg
The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling
This e-book text has been shared by Project Gutenberg www.gutenberg.org This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mob...
- (1)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub...
- (2)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
The Origin of Species by Charles Darwin
The Origin of Species by means of Natural Selection, 6th Edition by Charles Darwin. The most definitive work done by Darwin on evolution and natura...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
ameliapeelia
Literary Devices Display
Intended to be printed and laminated for a wall display on literary devices. Uses examples from a lot of modern films (lots of Harry Potter!) to ma...
- (71)
- $5.63
TES PICKS
littlemisstechnical
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
30 pages of phonics activities perfect for practising alien words from phase 2-5 for the Phonics screening check.
- (29)
- $7.04
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
lordturner
Cooperative Learning Team Roles Cards, Staff Presentation, Guide And 8 Lesson Ideas
Cooperative learning is an educational approach which aims to organize classroom activities into academic and social learning experiences. There is...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
TandLGuru
When We Two Parted - Lord Byron - Comprehension Activities Booklet!
This 16-page resource booklet contains a wide range of challenging and engaging comprehension activities for use throughout the reading of Lord Byr...
- (0)
- $2.82
MFLYNN-Teacher
A Level: (13) The Duchess of Malfi - Act 4 Scene 2
This beautifully detailed and illustrated presentation covers act 4 scene 2 and has proven to be extremely popular with my A level students. This p...
- (0)
- $4.93
MFLYNN-Teacher
A Level: (12) The Duchess of Malfi - Act 4 Scene 1
This beautifully detailed and illustrated presentation covers act 4 scene 1 and has proven to be extremely popular with my A level students. This p...
- (0)
- $4.93