Solar storm is electrical particles current that have been ejected from the Sun’s upper atmosphere. This electrical current usually consists electrons and protons whose energy is between 20 and 100 keV. There temperature and speed changes in time. These particles can overcome Sun’s gravity because they have very large kinetic energy as well as because of Sun’s corona high temperature. Solar wind creates heliosphere, a huge space of interplanetar matter that surrounds Solar system. Read full article at the link given below..