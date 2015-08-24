Solar System Project
The 11th Member of the Dodecahedron Family Proudly Takes Its Place in the Created By MrHughes Family of Resources!
Boldly take your students where no teacher has gone before.....Okay, okay! I am sure a plethora of teachers HAVE gone there before, but NOT LIKE THIS! This 3-D journey through space is sure to be an Out of This World Experience!
The finished product in this 30 page kit is a dodecahedron (12-sided 3-d shape).Your students will LOVE creating this and enjoy learning about the solar system in which they live!
Students will learn about the 8 planets and our moon in this project. Information to be researched includes distance from Earth, composition of each planet, length of orbit and MORE!
**Please note: Pluto is NOT included in this project.**
Check out the FREE preview to see what is included!
If you LIKE this, you may want to check out my PREMIUM Bundle! Get my first NINE Dodecahedron Projects and $AVE!
Click HERE to check it out. ****
Visit my blog:An Educator's Life to see how a dodecahedron project looks in action! Or check out Randi's blog to see how her kiddos completed a dodecahedron project. Click HERE to check it out! Or, if you prefer, Miss Math Dork's experience can be viewed HERE!
Please Email Me with special requests or questions/concerns.
Happy Creating,
MrHughes
Keywords: cooperative learning, following directions, dodecahedron, project kit,space, solar system, planets, science, journey, sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Earth, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune
© Created by MrHughes. Use for a single classroom and/or teacher. Additional copies must be purchased if you plan to share with other teachers. No part of this resource maybe posted on a blog (personal or commercial), webpage/site, server, or other location that is accessible by multiple people. Violations of this notice are subject to the penalties of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Parts of Speech - Basic Set {Hands-On Interactive Notebook}
- (3)
- $5.50
End of the Year : Outside the Box Project
- (1)
- $6.00
Operations and Algebraic Thinking - Common Core Math Targeted Assessments
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Earth and Space Galaxy song
- (23)
- $7.04
KS3 Space, Day length, Solar System, Weight, Mass, Universe, Magnetic Earth 6 lessons
- (0)
- $12.68
STAR WARS- The Science Classroom Display
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Worksheets, activities, experiments. For KS3 light topic (new spec). 15 total (8 + 7 answer sheets).
- (1)
- $5.62
B1, C1 and P1 Student Revision Trackers
- (1)
- FREE
CIE Thermal Physics Practice (Past Paper) Questions
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
NEW 100 AQA 1-9 GCSE Physics (Science) 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
- (0)
- $7.03
Stephen Hawking Bundle
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
Great youtube mass V weight videos
- (0)
- FREE