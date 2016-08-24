Writing and Solving 2-Step Inequalities Notes and Activities, Common Core Standard: 7.EE.B.4.B
Everything you need to introduce and practice writing and solving 2-step inequalities. Included in this product:
-Writing and Solving 2-Step Inequalities Notes
-Writing and Solving 2-Step Inequalities Practice Page
-Writing and Solving 2-Step Inequalities Frayer Models for Vocabulary Practice
-2 different warm-ups (2 per page)
-2 different exit slips (2 per page)
-Answer keys
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
katembee
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters Looking for bright, uplifting posters to decorate your classroom with the purpose of encouraging your students ...
- (3)
- $5.00
katembee
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle This bundle includes guided notes, practice activities, warm-up and ex...
- (2)
- $34.00
TES PICKS
katembee
Middle School Survival Kit- Everything you need to welcome your students
Included in this product: I’ve Got a Question Brainstorm Sheet I’ve Got a Question Checklist Q&A Recording Chart Important Information Workshee...
- (2)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
LittleStreams
Algebra - New 9-1 GCSE Maths Grade 8/9 target
What’s in this pack? This pack contains 48 exam style question cards covering the new curriculum for the top grades of the new gcse in algebra. The...
- (31)
- $5.63
Kazmo1429
9-1 Maths Exam Paper -2A
Higher Tier Exam Paper- Calculator - Target Grades 5-9 (2A-H) Mark-scheme Provided… The Practice Paper meets all the requirements of the new specif...
- (0)
- $4.23
Kazmo1429
9-1 Maths GCSE Exam Paper -1A
Foundation Tier Exam Paper- Non-Calculator Target Grades 1-5 (1A-F) Mark-scheme Provided… The Practice Paper meets all the requirements of the new ...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
des1000
INEQUALITIES
KS3 OR GCSE MATHS
- (1)
- $3.52
annclewes
Inequalities explained
Short activity to show the different ways of writing inequalities(using a number line, writing in words and using inequality symbols). First exampl...
- (1)
- FREE
joezhou
Quadratic discriminant leading to quadratic inequalities worksheet
This worksheet contains questions on quadratic discriminant which specifically lead to quadratic inequalities. Detailed typed answers are provided ...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Maths4Everyone
Understanding Inequalities 2 (Treasure Hunt)
This activity gives students practice at interpreting inequalities written in the form a ≤ x < b. Click --> https://tes.com/.../Treasure Hunt...
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
Maths4Everyone
Understanding Inequalities 4 (Treasure Hunt)
This activity requires students to look at inequalities on a number line and write them in the form a ≤ x ≤ b. Click --> https://tes.com/.../Tre...
- (2)
- FREE
14bensona
Maths Revision Mat: Algebra
Please use this mat as a revision game to play in groups in the classroom. This should be printed on A3 paper and laminated so that it can be re-us...
- (0)
- $4.23