Solving Inequalities Using Addition and Subtraction Notes and Activities, Common Core Standard: 6.EE.B.8
Everything you need to introduce and practice solving inequalities using addition and subtraction.
Included in this product:
-Solving Inequalities Using Addition and Subtraction Guided Notes
-Solving Inequalities Using Addition and Subtraction Practice Page
-Solving Inequalities Using Addition and Subtraction Frayer Models for Vocabulary Practice
-2 different warm-ups (2 per page)
-2 different exit slips (2 per page)
-Worked out Answer keys
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
