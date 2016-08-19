Worksheet in English. The link to the monthly top 10 hits in German from Germany is listed in the directions and provided by the Goethe Institute. So, you don't have to list hunt or create playlists! Just assign this once a month! I usually do it in the middle of the month to make sure the list has been updated ;)
My students love having the ability to choose the songs they want to listen to.
Students can learn a lot from listening to authentic songs! Songs also tie to their emotions and keep them interested in learning the language.
This sheet I generally assign as homework or schedule in the computer lab. I encourage kids to check out other songs by artists they like and follow up with questions like: What did you download? What videos did you like? Did you subscribe to anyone?
