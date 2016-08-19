Free
"When Henrietta becomes the first chicken in her coop to learn how to read, she uses her skills to save her aunties from becoming chicken soup."
This is a cute book about how learning to read was the difference between life and death for a group of chickens!
This is a supplemental guide to accompany the book. It includes prior knowledge activation activities as well as comprehension activities for the book. This lesson is targeted for the 1st-3rd grade.
The AR level is 3.0.
Can accompany incubating, hatching, reading readiness, egg lessons or animal units.
