"When Henrietta becomes the first chicken in her coop to learn how to read, she uses her skills to save her aunties from becoming chicken soup."

This is a cute book about how learning to read was the difference between life and death for a group of chickens!

This is a supplemental guide to accompany the book. It includes prior knowledge activation activities as well as comprehension activities for the book. This lesson is targeted for the 1st-3rd grade.

The AR level is 3.0.

Can accompany incubating, hatching, reading readiness, egg lessons or animal units.

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

