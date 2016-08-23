Product Description
Each unit contains lessons, tests, activities and everything else you will need to effectively teach these concepts to your students.
1) Space Unit:
Lessons Included:
Lesson 1 - Space - An Introduction
Lesson 2 - Our Solar System
Lesson 3 - The Life and Death of Stars
Lesson 4 - The Seasons and Earth's Tilt
Lesson 5 - The Moon
Lesson 6 - Eclipse - Solar and Lunar
Lesson 7 - Galaxies, Other Objects and the Universe
Lesson 8 - The Immensity of the Universe
Lesson 9 - Life in outer space - how humans meet their needs
2) Flight Unit:
Lessons Include:
Lesson 1 - The History and Future of Flight
Lesson 2 - How Planes and Other Aircraft Fly
Lesson 3 - Improving Flight
Lesson 4 - How Living Things Fly
Lesson 5 - The Properties of Air
Lesson 6 - The Environmental and Social Effects of Airlines
3) Ecology and Ecosystems:
Lessons Included:
Lesson 1 - The Spheres of the Earth
Lesson 2 - Ecosystems
Lesson 3 - Energy Flow In Ecosystems
Lesson 4 - Cycling of Matter In Ecosystems
Lesson 5 - Population Influences within Ecosystems
Lesson 6 - Ecological Succession
Lesson 7 - Biomass and Fossils
Lesson 8 - The Importance of Biodiversity
Lesson 9 - Invasive Species
4) Electricity: Current and Static:
Lessons Include:
Lesson 1 - Electricity
Lesson 2 - Solving Circuit Diagrams
Lesson 3 - Power and Electrical Energy
Lesson 4 - Resistance
Lesson 5 - Electric Circuits Online Lab
Lesson 6 - Electrical Safety in the Home
Lesson 7 - How is electricity produced?
Lesson 8 - Static Electricity
Lesson 9 - Charging by Friction, Contact and Induction
Lesson 10 - Static Electricity Applications
The student version of the PowerPoint contains multiple blanks that need to be filled in throughout the lesson. These blanks are conveniently underlined and bolded on the teacher copy. I have found this to be the most effective means of keeping my students engaged and active without having them write everything out. This also leaves more time for discussion and activities.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
