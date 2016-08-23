Product Description

Each unit contains lessons, tests, activities and everything else you will need to effectively teach these concepts to your students.



1) Space Unit:



Lessons Included:

Lesson 1 - Space - An Introduction

Lesson 2 - Our Solar System

Lesson 3 - The Life and Death of Stars

Lesson 4 - The Seasons and Earth's Tilt

Lesson 5 - The Moon

Lesson 6 - Eclipse - Solar and Lunar

Lesson 7 - Galaxies, Other Objects and the Universe

Lesson 8 - The Immensity of the Universe

Lesson 9 - Life in outer space - how humans meet their needs





2) Flight Unit:



Lessons Include:

Lesson 1 - The History and Future of Flight

Lesson 2 - How Planes and Other Aircraft Fly

Lesson 3 - Improving Flight

Lesson 4 - How Living Things Fly

Lesson 5 - The Properties of Air

Lesson 6 - The Environmental and Social Effects of Airlines



3) Ecology and Ecosystems:



Lessons Included:

Lesson 1 - The Spheres of the Earth

Lesson 2 - Ecosystems

Lesson 3 - Energy Flow In Ecosystems

Lesson 4 - Cycling of Matter In Ecosystems

Lesson 5 - Population Influences within Ecosystems

Lesson 6 - Ecological Succession

Lesson 7 - Biomass and Fossils



Lesson 7 - Biomass and Fossil Fuels

Lesson 8 - The Importance of Biodiversity

Lesson 9 - Invasive Species



********************************************************************************



4) Electricity: Current and Static:



Lessons Include:

Lesson 1 - Electricity

Lesson 2 - Solving Circuit Diagrams

Lesson 3 - Power and Electrical Energy

Lesson 4 - Resistance

Lesson 5 - Electric Circuits Online Lab

Lesson 6 - Electrical Safety in the Home

Lesson 7 - How is electricity produced?

Lesson 8 - Static Electricity

Lesson 9 - Charging by Friction, Contact and Induction

Lesson 10 - Static Electricity Applications



The student version of the PowerPoint contains multiple blanks that need to be filled in throughout the lesson. These blanks are conveniently underlined and bolded on the teacher copy. I have found this to be the most effective means of keeping my students engaged and active without having them write everything out. This also leaves more time for discussion and activities.