Ask the Experts #17
In this Space Lab video presentation Caleb Scharf, Director of Astrobiology at Columbia University, answers your questions on topics such as event horizons, black holes, planetary orbit planes, the expanding universe and galaxies on a collision course.
Created: Dec 4, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
