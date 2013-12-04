Ask the Experts #17

In this Space Lab video presentation Caleb Scharf, Director of Astrobiology at Columbia University, answers your questions on topics such as event horizons, black holes, planetary orbit planes, the expanding universe and galaxies on a collision course.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Dec 4, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades