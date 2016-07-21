Space Race Crossword Puzzle Review is a great way for students to immerse themselves in this key phase of the Cold War.



IDEAL FOR:

Reviewing before a test or quiz

Homework that goes beyond the text

Substitute lesson plans

Outside research on the topic



WHAT THIS SPACE RACE CROSSWORD PUZZLE INCLUDES:



--48 Terms and 48 clues covering key American and Soviet aspects of the Space Race

--Puzzle Page with Word Bank for a Basic Level Activity

--Puzzle Page without Word Bank for an Advanced Level Activity

--Large Format Versions of Puzzle, Clues, and Word Bank

--Solution Page with both Answer Grid and Answer List





WORD BANK / ANSWERS USED IN THIS SPACE RACE CROSSWORD PUZZLE ACTIVITY:



Mercury

Gemini

Apollo

Moon

Alan Shepard

John Glenn

Yuri Gagarin

Cape Canaveral

Houston

NASA

USSR

Sputnik

Vostok

Neil Armstrong

Apollo XI

Sea of Tranquility

Atlas

Redstone

Saturn V

US Flag

Earth orbit

Capsule

Splashdown

Kennedy

Rendezvous

EVA

Titan II

Buzz Aldrin

Skylab

Pioneer

Mariner

Apollo-Soyuz

Viking

Robert Goddard

Voyager

Cold War

Star City

Cosmonaut

Astronaut

Laika

Wernher von Braun

Germany

Nixon

Orbit

Valentina Tereshkova

Space Shuttle

Voskhod

Khrushchev





NEWLY UPDATED WITH TEACHER CONVENIENCE FEATURES



The packet contains two puzzle pages where everything fits on a single side of a sheet of paper, but in this format, the text is rather small. To assist teachers whose students would prefer a larger font, I've updated the Space Race Crossword Puzzle Review with large format pages.



A complete puzzle with clues or with word bank and clues fits on two pages in the large-format version.



The single-page versions are still included for maximum teacher choice and flexibility!