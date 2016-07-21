Space Race Crossword Puzzle Review is a great way for students to immerse themselves in this key phase of the Cold War.
IDEAL FOR:
Reviewing before a test or quiz
Homework that goes beyond the text
Substitute lesson plans
Outside research on the topic
WHAT THIS SPACE RACE CROSSWORD PUZZLE INCLUDES:
--48 Terms and 48 clues covering key American and Soviet aspects of the Space Race
--Puzzle Page with Word Bank for a Basic Level Activity
--Puzzle Page without Word Bank for an Advanced Level Activity
--Large Format Versions of Puzzle, Clues, and Word Bank
--Solution Page with both Answer Grid and Answer List
WORD BANK / ANSWERS USED IN THIS SPACE RACE CROSSWORD PUZZLE ACTIVITY:
Mercury
Gemini
Apollo
Moon
Alan Shepard
John Glenn
Yuri Gagarin
Cape Canaveral
Houston
NASA
USSR
Sputnik
Vostok
Neil Armstrong
Apollo XI
Sea of Tranquility
Atlas
Redstone
Saturn V
US Flag
Earth orbit
Capsule
Splashdown
Kennedy
Rendezvous
EVA
Titan II
Buzz Aldrin
Skylab
Pioneer
Mariner
Apollo-Soyuz
Viking
Robert Goddard
Voyager
Cold War
Star City
Cosmonaut
Astronaut
Laika
Wernher von Braun
Germany
Nixon
Orbit
Valentina Tereshkova
Space Shuttle
Voskhod
Khrushchev
NEWLY UPDATED WITH TEACHER CONVENIENCE FEATURES
The packet contains two puzzle pages where everything fits on a single side of a sheet of paper, but in this format, the text is rather small. To assist teachers whose students would prefer a larger font, I've updated the Space Race Crossword Puzzle Review with large format pages.
A complete puzzle with clues or with word bank and clues fits on two pages in the large-format version.
The single-page versions are still included for maximum teacher choice and flexibility!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
