Product Description
This package includes a full lesson set for a complete unit on Space. Save 67% compared with purchasing each item within the bundle separately.
Included in the package:
- 4 weeks of teaching material
- 9 Power Points totalling 167 slides
- 2 Culminating Tasks/Projects
Model Solar System Assignment
Space Newsletter Assignment
- 3 Bill Nye Video Worksheets with direct video links and answer keys (Comets & Meteors, Outer Space, Seasons)
- 2 Review Activities
- Space Task Card Activity
- Teacher and student versions of each power point
- Student notes in word
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lessons Included:
Lesson 1 - Space - An Introduction
Lesson 2 - Our Solar System
Lesson 3 - The Life and Death of Stars
Lesson 4 - The Seasons and Earth's Tilt
Lesson 5 - The Moon
Lesson 6 - Eclipse - Solar and Lunar
Lesson 7 - Galaxies, Other Objects and the Universe
Lesson 8 - The Immensity of the Universe
Lesson 9 - Life in outer space - how humans meet their needs
Buyer Comments: "THANK YOU!! THANK YOU!! THANK YOU!!! Saved me so much time...love the worksheets that go along with the powerpoints!!!"
"I needed something quick and ready-made and this package was well worth the price. I would have actually paid more for everything that I got! Very good!"
"I just bought this unit and had a quick peek through all of it…. AMAZING! You spent an incredible amount of time creating this unit! I love it and can’t wait to use it. I enjoy using resources like this so much and my students do, too. The video in each lesson is fantastic… breathtaking…. gives me chills! Thank you so much! You could easily charge more."
"My students are really enjoying this unit on Space! The power point is easy to use and the pictures and videos are awesome. I really like the website used for the space newsletter too."
"Fantastic! So much time went into preparing this. I love the embedded videos. Thank you!"
Please view the preview file to sample my style and better understand the quality of my work.
Each lesson includes a student and teacher version. The student version contains multiple blanks that need to be filled in throughout the lesson. I have found this to be the most effective means of keeping my students engaged and active without having them write everything out. This also leaves more time for discussion and activities.
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
