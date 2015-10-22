Students translate 10 acabar de + infinitive English to Spanish sentences, plus 5 demonstrative adjectives with Spanish rooms in the house vocabulary words. The worksheet includes a list of 10 Spanish rooms vocabulary words to assist students with the assignment.

The answer key is included.

2 pages

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 10-acabar---de---house-vocab-TES-SueSummers.pdf
  • 10-acabar---de---house-vocab-THUMB.gif

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 22, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 888 KB

10-acabar---de---house-vocab-TES-SueSummers

Worksheet

gif, 62 KB

10-acabar---de---house-vocab-THUMB

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades