Students practice gender and number agreement with descriptive adjectives used for people and different forms of the verb ser. Sentences contain 2 - 3 adjectives each. Examples of nouns used in the sentences are mom, boyfriend, girls, and teachers. There are also 12 English adjectives to translate to Spanish.
The answer key is included.
2 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
suesummersshop
Spanish ER & IR Verbs Conjugation Chart - 14 Regular Verbs
Students conjugate 7 common regular ER verbs, and 7 common regular IR verbs, and provide the English meaning of each of the infinitives. Sample ver...
- (1)
- $2.50
suesummersshop
Spanish Affirmative and Negative Words with Stem Changes Verbs
This Spanish affirmative and negatives activity includes 10 English to Spanish sentence translations with common stem change verbs and nouns. Sampl...
- (0)
- $2.50
suesummersshop
Spanish Superlative Adjectives Sentence Translations
Students practice Spanish superlative adjectives with a variety of adjectives and nouns. There are 11 English to Spanish sentences total. A sample ...
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
BalvinderKataora
Legalised Prostitution - Complete Debate Pack
Get your class involved in the legalised prostitution debate Level: Advanced CEF rating B2+ This is a complete multi-day lesson plan for students t...
- (0)
- $7.04
BalvinderKataora
Food Tax - Complete Debate Pack
Get your class involved in the food tax debate Level: Upper-Intermediate CEF rating B2+ This is a complete multi-day lesson plan for students to im...
- (0)
- $7.04
BalvinderKataora
Eating Disorders - Complete Debate Pack
Get your class involved in the United Nations debate Level: Intermediate CEF rating B1+ This is a complete multi-day lesson plan for students to im...
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
rtea
Reading cards
Cards that tell you to read using different voices and "detective cards" telling you to look for nouns, short a words, etc in the text.
- (2)
- FREE
TandLGuru
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
This interesting and engaging lesson enables students to know what colons and semi-colons are and when they should be used, to understand the effec...
- (2)
- $4.23
DeepaSabharwal
Spelling, Punctuation and Grammar Resource Pack
An easy-to-use KS3 and KS4 revision pack, which helps pupils improve their spelling, punctuation and grammar skills. Compact with models and tasks,...
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
deepika-subnani
this/that/these/those
The worksheets describe about this/that/these/those. Worksheets include fill in the blanks, multiple choice, make sentences and many more for revis...
- (0)
- $2.82
BandDPublishing
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Resource Pack
B and D Publishing’s KS2 English Skills Revision consists of two workpacks containing work on a variety of language topics designed to meet much of...
- (0)
- $14.09
BandDPublishing
KS3 English Skills Series One Resource Pack
B and D Publishing’s KS3 English Skills series consists of four workpacks containing work on a variety of language topics designed to meet some of ...
- (0)
- $14.09