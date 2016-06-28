Help students understand word order with this series of puzzle sentences! Each student or pair gets its own set of pieces to create original sentences using the words provided. By moving the pieces around, they can see the grammar pattern and learn where different adverbs go in a sentence. This is a fun and interactive way of teaching and reinforcing adverbs of frequency. I provide directions of how to create the sets so that you can use them for years to come!
Included vocabulary: siempre, nunca, a veces, de vez en cuando, rara vez, mucho, poco, todos los días.
Created: Jun 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
