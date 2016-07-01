This 2-person, 13 line skit between a father and his son in the airport en route to Sevilla is perfect for practicing and learning real life, relevant travel vocabulary! The two converse on their way to the checkin counter and use many helpful words and expressions. Key phrases and vocabulary used include creo que sí, ¿a qué hora?, espero que sí, dentro de poco, vamos a ver, chévere, tengo ganas de, y estoy muerto de hambre. Examples of airport vocabulary include terminal, aeropuerto, maleta, facturar, carretilla, pase de abordar, bolso de mano, pasaporte, mostrador, equipaje, línea aérea, avión, aterrizar, seguridad, piloto, pasajeros, vuelo, despegar, y auxiliares de vuelo.



Included in the 3 page download:



1. Skit in Spanish and English, copied 2 per page for student handouts.

2. Spanish only skit, copied 2/page for Spanish to English translation assignment.

3. Large font bilingual skit that can be projected. Use for presenting and practicing vocabulary.





