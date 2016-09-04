Spanish and Mexican Art Masterpieces to Colour from Lonnie Dai Zovi, is a collection of black and white line drawings for students to colour.. There are 40 colouring pages (4 of 10 artists) who include:



Dalí

El Greco

Goya

Kahlo

Orozco

Picasso

Posada

Rivera

Siqueiros

Velázquez



These 40 masterpieces are fabulous for many types of teachers;



- Art teachers

- Spanish teachers

- Humanities teachers

- Elementary/primary teachers



The titles are in the original Spanish but if the teacher doesn’t want

the Spanish title, the English (or other desired language) titles are

very easily found on the internet.



To use in the classroom:



- They can be part of a Spanish art unit

- Used for substitute lesson plans

- Extra credit activities

- Expansion activities for the special ed student (of any

spectrum)

- Decorations to post on the wall for the parents’ night

- Well coloured pictures can be used to discuss what is seen,

happening/happened, why something happened, why artist

wanted to paint this, compare and contrast between artist’s

other works, classmates choice of colors…