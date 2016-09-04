Spanish and Mexican Art Masterpieces to Colour from Lonnie Dai Zovi, is a collection of black and white line drawings for students to colour.. There are 40 colouring pages (4 of 10 artists) who include:

Dalí
El Greco
Goya
Kahlo
Orozco
Picasso
Posada
Rivera
Siqueiros
Velázquez

These 40 masterpieces are fabulous for many types of teachers;

- Art teachers
- Spanish teachers
- Humanities teachers
- Elementary/primary teachers

The titles are in the original Spanish but if the teacher doesn’t want
the Spanish title, the English (or other desired language) titles are
very easily found on the internet.

To use in the classroom:

- They can be part of a Spanish art unit
- Used for substitute lesson plans
- Extra credit activities
- Expansion activities for the special ed student (of any
spectrum)
- Decorations to post on the wall for the parents’ night
- Well coloured pictures can be used to discuss what is seen,
happening/happened, why something happened, why artist
wanted to paint this, compare and contrast between artist’s
other works, classmates choice of colors…

